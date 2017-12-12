Andy Paul Burger

A Memorial Mass for Andy Paul Burger, 60, of Jennings will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. until the time of his memorial mass.

Andy was born in Elizabeth on May 19, 1957, to Roger Henry Burger and Belva Fontenot Burger. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Dec. 9, 2017.

Andy loved being outdoors, particularly when he was camping, fishing or hunting. He was an avid animal lover. Andy was also an enthusiastic football fan, especially when it came to his favorite team, LSU. When it came to helping others, he could always be counted on. Most of all, Andy loved to be around his family and friends. He will be missed by all those who loved him and had the pleasure of knowing him.

Andy is survived by his sister, Susan Burger Bombet of Baton Rouge; and his nieces, Nicole and Heather Burger, Rebecca and Pamela Bombet, and Nancy Clary.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Belva F. Burger; a brother, Terry Burger; and a brother-in-law, Leon Bombet.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.