Anna B. Richard

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Anna B. Richard announces her passing from this life on Dec. 16, 2017, at the age of 84.

Funeral services for Anna were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends was held at the funeral home ion Monday, Dec. 18, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of her service.

Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery in Evangeline.

Anna was born in Pine Island to Joseph Watson Cormier and Emelia Savoie Cormier on Nov. 3, 1933. She worked as Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police in Jennings until she retired. Anna loved to travel and was able to travel to many places around the world. She visited Yugoslavia, Greece, Turkey, Russia, Holy Land Jerusalem, Israel, Rome, Italy and almost all the states in America. She was a very determined lady. She learned how to play tennis, swim and snow ski at the age of 60. Anna dearly loved all six of her children, as well as her seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Anna is survived by her six children, David M. LeJeune of Jennings, Ava T. LeJeune of Jennings, Colette LeJeune and her companion, Guy Foreman of Judice, Yvette LeJeune and her companion, Paul Broussard of Indian Bayou, Steven F. LeJeune of Jennings and Stephanie Alvarez and her husband, Raymond of Los Angeles, Calif.; her seven grandchildren, Jessica Trahan, Joe Delcambre, Brooke Aucoin, Van Romero, Constance Bourque, Madalyn DeFrisco, and Katie Romero; her 12 grandchildren; her sister, Jean Menard; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Watson and Emelia Savoie Cormier; her son-in-law, Alan Dale Spallino; her brother-in-law, Archie Menard.

Carrying Anna to her final resting place will be David LeJeune, Steven LeJeune, Van Romero, Guy Foreman, Pat Menard and Paul Broussard.

