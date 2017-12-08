Another banner year for football in JDP

It’s hard to believe that just over 15 weeks ago, football season had officially began here in Louisiana with a Hurricane-stricken delay to the year. Like it normally does before a blink of an eye, it comes to an end. However, this year it will end with a team from Jeff Davis Parish playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Although only the Greyhounds from Welsh will have the right to raise the big trophy on Friday, it was a great season for the parish as a whole.

The Jennings Bulldogs came a mere half of football away from joining Welsh in New Orleans, but ran into a buzz saw named West Feliciana in the semi-finals. This Jennings team showed others that teams can still win playing old fashioned, smash mouth football, and played valiantly all season long despite multiple injuries all year. This senior class fought through adversity as youngsters and will undoubtedly leave their mark on a storied program.

Over in Lake Arthur, it was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Tigers after the loss of Trey Hargrave. But, the Tigers answered naysayers and advanced to the regional round of the playoffs after an upset win over Mangham in the opening round of the 2A postseason. The Tigers will hang on to a load of talent from this squad, and will be a force to be reckoned with for quite some time.

Elton came only 4 TD’s short of reeling off an undefeated season in Class 1A, and again advanced to the regional round of the Class 1A Playoffs for the fifth straight year. The Indians said farewell to a large class of seniors that have continued to set the bar high for football in the community.

And then on to the one still playing- Welsh. The Greyhounds fought through adversity over the past few years and accomplished the feat of reaching the 2A state finals for the first time in 25 years. This senior class fought off the lost chance two years ago when they lost to Kinder in the semi-finals to turn the tides. Now, Welsh has the chance to bring JDP its first football state title since 1992, along with the school’s first.