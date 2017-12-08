BB, pellet guns can harm animals

Some people may use BB or pellet guns to scare away docile stray animals that come onto their property. But such methods can harm animals and, in many cases, are illegal.

Castex Landing resident Brigitte Boudreaux said she rescued her two-and-a-half year old dog, Baby Girl, last year. When she found the dog, she was starving but sweet-natured. Boudreaux nursed the dog back to health, had her fully vetted and decided to keep her as her own.

“We do have a problem in Castex with people dumping dogs they no longer want,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve rescued many and found homes for them.”

On Nov. 28, Boudreaux went home for a lunch break and found Baby Girl laying down outside. The dog did not want to get up, so her owner knew something was wrong. She moved the dog inside her home.

“I showered her and saw a trickle of blood but I couldn’t tell where it was coming from,” Boudreaux said. “So I brought her to the veterinarian to find out what the problem was.”