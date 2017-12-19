Betty Jane Bourque Fontenot

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jane Bourque Fontenot, 74, were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church in Jennings, with Pastor Buddy Howard officiating.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings.

Funeral Home visitation was held from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday and resumed at the church on Monday from 9 a.m until the time of service.

Mrs. Fontenot passed away at 11:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at Jeff Davis Living Center.

Mrs. Fontenot was a resident of Jennings for the past 35 years. She loved her pokeno groups, sewing and cross stitching. She never met a stranger and enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years Sanders Fontenot of Jennings; two daughters, Phyllis (Chad) Douget of Rayne and Tracey (Bryan) Schexnayder of Rayne; one son, Brian Fontenot of Jennings; one brother Merlin (Nelwin) Bourque of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Tessa (Billy) Dischler, Brandon (Katie) Richard, Michael (Megan) Richard, Stephanie Schexnayder, Devin Bearb, Bryce Bearb and Jayce Doguet; eight great-grandchildren, Madeline, Mary-Kathryn, William Dischler, Liam, Layla, Jude, Luke and Noah Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Fontenot was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Anita Thomas Bourque; two sons, Barry Fontenot and Julian Benoit; two sisters, Verlie Martin and Melba Longon; and three brothers, Curtis, Gervis and Albert Bourque.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.