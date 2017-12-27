Blessing others is the real gift

Yet another Christmas has come and gone and judging by the long lines and crowds at stores all over, another profitable season has made people quite happy. But, as new toys, electronics and video games are flooding homes all over America, the question is, “How much is too much?”

It is a great feeling to see children get excited over loads of presents under a beautifully lit Christmas tree, but what about the youngsters who don’t get to experience that same joy some do?

More and more these days, several churches, organizations and law enforcement agencies make it a point to give the less fortunate a chance to experience a day they might not normally have had. Through thoughtful donations, charities and good-natured people, it’s hard to not become emotional at the sights of a less fortunate child ripping through wrapping paper to find the smallest of gift and become overjoyed. These are the true Christmas miracles that sometimes go overlooked by many.

There are several people in this world who have the means to help provide for less fortunate families, and then there are some who may not have the means but do it anyway. It is out of the goodness of their hearts and through sacrifice that kids can get that bike they never had, or a little girl can hold the doll they always wanted.

Professional athletes, successful actors or CEO’s of companies who take their good fortune and send truckloads of gifts to the needy represent the true meaning of Christmas-giving to others. Many local police departments have made it a tradition to bless a number of kids in need and a number of our civic clubs have done the same things.

Yes, it is a blast to watch children of your own light up at the sight of new toys and gifts, but it can be an even better feeling to see someone a person may not know receive a blessing they otherwise wouldn’t have had.