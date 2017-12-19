COA receives clean audit

Except for one instance of non-compliance, the Jeff Davis Parish Council on Aging (COA) received a clean audit for the financial year that ended June 30.

The issue of non-compliance arose because the COA did not issue a Form 1099 to a vendor that was paid more than $600 in 2016. The Internal Revenue Service requires this form to be issued when vendors receive over $600 in one calendar year.

“We try hard every year to handle our finances and paperwork as responsibly as possible,” said COA Executive Director Helen Langley. “It takes a lot of work because most of our workers here are doing the jobs of two and three people. I think our audit shows that the employees go above and beyond to do what we can for the senior citizens in our parish.”

As of June 30, the COA had $169,105 in assets and $24,813 in total liabilities, leaving it with a net position of $144,292.