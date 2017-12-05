Dennis Keith Billodeaux

Funeral services for Dennis Keith Billodeaux, 57, of Jennings will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. Thursday until the time of his service.

Dennis passed away Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Carpenter House in Lafayette.

He was born June 22, 1960, to C.J. “Fuzzy” and Malvin Torres Billodeaux in Jennings. He went to school in Jennings and resided there for his entire life. Dennis held various jobs around the Jennings area, his last as an operator for the Jennings Water and Sewer Department. Dennis loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed spending time with and cooking for his family and friends.

Dennis is survived by his three sisters, Janell Richard (John) of Brusly, Jerrilyn Christian (Marvin) of Humble, Texas, and Sharon Fontenot (Richard) of Youngsville; his three brothers, Mickey and wife Susie Billodeaux of Baton Rouge, Ron and wife Debbie Billodeaux of Oakhill, Vir., and Craig and wife Dana Billodeaux of Crowley; along with numerous nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fuzzy and Malvin Billodeaux.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.