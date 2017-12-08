Donald ‘DK’ Whitman

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Donald “DK” Whitman, 84, of Lake Arthur will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Miguez Chapel in Lake Arthur, with Rev. Lloyd Whitman officiating.

Visitation will begin Friday, Dec. 8, from 2:30-9 p.m. and will continue from 8 a.m. on Saturday morning until time of service.

Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Full military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Post #19 Honor Guard.

Mr. Whitman was born on Nov. 2, 1933, in Lake Arthur to Conrad Henry and Oral Pearl Monceaux Whitman. He lived in Lake Arthur most of his life except for his years of service in the Navy during the Korean War. He continued to serve his community after he returned home as a Fireman in Jacksonville, Fl.

He was known for his love of fishing, cooking, carpentry and spending time with his beloved family.

Mr. Whitman leaves to cherish his memory his partner, Linda Breaux; one daughter, Annette Hires; five stepdaughters, Karen Vincent, Sharlene (Jimmy) Sonnier, Derinda (Kenneth) Landry, Donna (Joel) Breaux and Deanna (Harold) Corumia; two sons, Donald (Teresa) Whitman, Jr., and David (Cindy) Whitman; four stepsons, Richard Vincent, Dexter (Tonya) Breaux, Shawn (Nancy) Theriot and Corey (Kelli) Theriot; four sisters, Vera Perry, Mildred (Herlin) Anthony, Martha Whitman and Carolyn Hebert; two brothers, Howard (Barbara) Whitman of Lake Arthur and Lloyd (Wanda) Whitman of Dry Prong; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ida Lou Hunter Whitman; his wife, Virgie Dubois Whitman; numerous brothers and sisters; two granddaughters, Lisa Hires and Shay Whitman; one stepdaughter, Shanna Rodriguez; one stepson, Darren Breaux; and one stepgrandson, Drey Wise.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.