Elton’s Lyons selected to play in Offense/Defense Bowl in New Orleans

ELTON – For four years, Elton football player KeShawn Lyons has electrified football fans in the area with his play at running back, quarterback, defensive back and punter. Now, the graduating senior will have a chance to further his playing career by at least a game when he will have the opportunity to play in the All-American Offense/Defense Game in New Orleans on Dec. 30. Lyons explained he applied for the opportunity by submitting game film to evaluators and received an invitation a few weeks ago.

“It was actually Davian (Madden) from Jennings that told me about it, so I just submitted some of my film and was lucky enough to get the invitation,” said Lyons. “I would love the opportunity to be able to extend my playing career, and I will get the chance to perform in front of some college scouts to hopefully get that opportunity. Even if I don’t, I’m blessed with the chance to be able to play football one more time before I graduate. This is a great opportunity and I’m very thankful for the chance to have it.”

Lyons has played quarterback for the Indians over the past two seasons and amassed over 4,000 yards of total offense in those two campaigns. This past season, Lyons threw for right at 1,400 yards and rushed for just over 700. In his junior season, Lyons threw and rushed for over 1,000 each. The 5’8” athlete played running back for coach Doyle Carter during his sophomore season, and even started as a freshman in the defensive secondary. Lyons was named to the Class 1A All-State Team his junior season as a punter by averaging just over 39 yards per kick. Lyons explained he will return to his natural position of running back for the All-American Bowl.

“I’m looking forward to the chance to get to play there again, and hopefully I can do some good things to get noticed as well,” added Lyons. “Even though basketball season is kicking off now, I feel like I’m in pretty good football shape and will continue to work up until I head out for the game. This is not just an individual honor for me because without all of my teammates helping me, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Lyons will report to New Orleans on Dec. 26 and practice for 3 days until games are played on Dec. 30. The high school players will participate in ceremonies, recruiting seminars and coaching sessions leading up to the ball games.

“I’m just so grateful to be able to be a part of this and play with other high school players from across the country,” finished Lyons. “I’m going to just soak it all in and do the best I can when I’m able to showcase my talents. But again, it’s just an honor for me to be selected and I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Games played at the Offense/Defense Bowl will be played at recently-renovated Joe W. Brown Memorial Park in New Orleans.