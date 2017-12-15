Emery ‘Frenchie’ Jones Marcantel

The family and friends of Emery “Frenchie” Jones Marcantel are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Dec. 12, 2017, at the age of 77.

Funeral services for Emery will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Hathaway on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with Reverend Eric Crochet officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, Dec. 15, from 3-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral service.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Emery was born in Jennings to Ozman Marcantel and Izadora Sonnier Marcantel on Aug. 12, 1940. Emery worked as a Pipe Fitter/Welder before retiring. Emery loved being outdoors, especially when he was hunting or fishing. He also loved to cook and attended his church. Emery’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Emery was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Emery is survived by his beloved wife, Nelda W. Marcantel of Jennings; his daughter, Shannon Marie Fontenot (Hillman) of Jennings; his grandchildren, Samantha Faulkner (Jeremy), Kinsey, Avery Marcantel, Shane Fontenot, and Oliva Morgan; his great-grandchildren, Serenity Lockhart, Maddie-Lyn Faulkner, Nick Faulkner, William Faulkner and Aria Faulkner.

Emery was preceded in death by his parents, Ozman and Izodora Marcantel; his sons, Shane, Chris, Dereck, and Emery Marcantel, Jr.; his brother, Raymond Marcantel; and his sister, Beaula LaFleur.

Carrying Emery to his final resting place in Greenwood Cemetery will be Hillman Fontenot, Shane Fontenot, Jeremy Faulkner, Stanley Bouley, John McCoppin and Bob Fontenot.

Honorary pallbearers will be William and Nick Faulkner.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.