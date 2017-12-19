Ernest Frugé, Sr.

A native and longtime resident of Jennings and 30-year resident of Lafayette, Ernest Frugé, Sr. passed away at his residence after a brief illness on Dec. 16, 2017, at age 93.

Born Sept. 30, 1924, he was the fourth child and second son of eight children born to Frederick Frugé and the former Annicade Simon.

A Funeral Mass, followed by a graveside service, will be conducted by the Rev. Charles McMillin at Our Lady Help of Christians Church on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, beginning at 11 a.m.

Visitation was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home, 511 North Cutting Avenue in Jennings, from 4-9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary was recited by Deacon Mike Trammel at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Mr. Frugé graduated from Hathaway High School in 1941 and worked for Superior Oil Company for 29 years and for Transco Energy for 10 years before retiring in 1986.

Mr. Frugé served his country with honor and distinction, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1942 during World War II, serving primarily in the Pacific on the Northern Mariana island of Saipan until discharged.

Survivors include three sons, Ernest Frugé, Jr. and wife Donna, of Lafayette, Daniel J. Frugé and wife Eileen of Lafayette and Cheavery Gordon Frugé and wife Allison of Jennings; one daughter, Mary Reneé Frugé McMullan and husband David of Bronte, Texas; eleven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Mrs. Lawrence (Delores “Aunt Tippy”) Frugé and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Mr. Frugé was preceded in death by his mother and father; three brothers, Lawrence Frugé of Jennings, Fernest Frugé of Lake Arthur and Fred Frugé, Jr. of Houston; four sisters, Mrs. Laura Hardy (Alan) of Jennings, Mrs. Loris Gary (Andrew) of Jennings, Mrs. Lorenza Babineaux (Ulysses) of Port Arthur, Texas, and Mrs. Betty Fontenot (Ben) of Jennings; and one grandchild, Beau Dean McMullan of Bronte, Texas.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason A. Frugé of Lafayette, Jacob E. Frugé of Lake Charles, Chase G. Frugé of Jennings and Arlis C. McMullan of Bronte, Texas; and his nephews, Michael L. Gary of Jennings and Wayne Frugé of Jennings.

Honorary pallbearers will be his son-in-law, David McMullan of Bronte, Texas, Dean McMullan of Pecos, Texas, and dear friends Clyde and Shirley Judice.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the ladies of Devoted Hands of Lafayette (Ms. Dedra, Angela, Britney and Kiara) for their loving care and support.

