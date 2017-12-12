Expect the unexpected in Louisiana

Louisiana never knows what to expect during hurricane season, which is why beginning June 1 of every year, we prepare for potential storms. We should do the same during the winter months because as with hurricane season, we never know what to expect.

Few of us in Southwest Louisiana expected to wake up to a winter wonderland Friday but it happened. Some people were without electricity. Others panicked, wondering if they should have wrapped exposed water pipes. Pet and livestock owners had to rush to care for outside animals. Mother Nature, especially in Louisiana, changes in a flash. We can go from a drought to flash flooding or warm weather to a wintry mix in a day, sometimes hours.

Residents, no matter where they live, should take the time to wrap and insulate any exposed pipes before winter weather arrives. Many people fail to do this and instead depend on leaving faucets dripping during freezing weather. What people do not realize, however, is doing this depletes city and town water systems when fire departments, hospitals and other emergency responders need water.

Residents can also shut off their water supply and drain faucets before freezing temps set in, then turn the water on again as it warms up. And just as in a hurricane, people should set aside enough water for drinking and flushing toilets.

Residents should also consider helping elderly neighbors and those who are unable to wrap their own pipes. Some residents simply do not have the ability to get under their houses or get outside to handle this work.

It is also a good idea for residents to have their generators on standby if possible. Because inclement weather can affect power lines, there is always the possibility that a generator will be needed to keep a household running.

The bottom line is, expected the unexpected with Louisiana weather.