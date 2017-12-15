Family isn’t always about genetics

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

A couple of weeks ago I shared my personal journey in adjusting to changing holiday traditions. Today, I’m going to expand on that subject by sharing how part of those changing traditions is accompanied by redefining the idea of what a family is.

I grew up in a traditional household. Dad worked, Mom stayed home with the kids and we had strong bonds with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. (By the way, I come from a huge family. My mother is the fourth of eight and my father is fourth of five. I have countless cousins on every level and most of us are fairly close. Even if we only see each other once a year, every other year or even less frequently, we either know who everyone is or learn who everyone is. No matter how well we may or may not remember one another, we always make every effort to reconnect and love one another.)

If there’s one special and unique aspect of our family, it’s that our extended family members are just as important to us as our traditional, genetic family members. It doesn’t matter if someone is married into the family, is in a new relationship in the family or is considered some sort of step-relative. None of that really exists to us. If you make it to a family gathering, guess what? You’re family and so is anyone attached to you, including your entire family unit.

In a recent conversation, I shared this concept with a friend by saying, “Here’s the thing about us, when someone marries into our family, so does your family, and we will love you forever. It’s just the way we are.”

Although we may not always see eye to eye, even my former in-laws are still regarded with the same love and respect as they were when I was married to their son, as is anyone else who was formerly married into our family. When we build bonds, it takes an awful lot to break them.

This past weekend, my mother’s family met at my godparents’ home in Kinder for our annual holiday gathering that we call “Thanksmas.” Because there are so many of us, and we are so widely scattered, it’s difficult for us to get together more than once a year, especially during the busiest time of the season. So we’ve adapted by forgoing our longtime traditional family practices to something that works best for us. In an effort to make the best of the season and the visit, this is just easiest.

My godparents also have a blended family and my step-cousins are just as important to me as my biological cousins. To us, there is little to no differences between the two. A handful of us cousins took a random picture together and noted that although only two of us in the picture shared the same genetic pool, we still all shared similar physical characteristics and resemblances.

We might as well all be biologically related. God knows we love each other the same way.

And we truly do.

Being a family doesn’t always mean we share the same genetics, as long as you share the same loving bond. That’s what family is to me.