Frank ‘Tiger’ Thomas West, Jr.

Frank ‘Tiger’ Thomas West, Jr.

Frank “Tiger” Thomas West, Jr., 56, of Slidell passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. 

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. from the chapel of D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La., with Pastor Paul Ernewein officiating.

Interment will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna at 12:30 p.m.

He was employed with St. Tammany Parish School Board for nine years at Abney Elementary. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jerri Wagenpfeil West; daughters, Courtney West Melerine, Julianna West and Danielle Brown; and his grandson, Marcus Toney. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Thomas West, Sr. and Joanne Summers West; and grandparents, Frank Leason West and Frances Thomas West.

Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=44940

Posted by on Dec 15 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in