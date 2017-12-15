Frank ‘Tiger’ Thomas West, Jr.

Frank “Tiger” Thomas West, Jr., 56, of Slidell passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. from the chapel of D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La., with Pastor Paul Ernewein officiating.

Interment will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna at 12:30 p.m.

He was employed with St. Tammany Parish School Board for nine years at Abney Elementary. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jerri Wagenpfeil West; daughters, Courtney West Melerine, Julianna West and Danielle Brown; and his grandson, Marcus Toney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Thomas West, Sr. and Joanne Summers West; and grandparents, Frank Leason West and Frances Thomas West.