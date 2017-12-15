Gertrude Coats

Gertrude Coats, 87, a native of Port Arthur, Texas, and a resident of Morgan City ,went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 23, 2017.

A Memorial Service for Gertrude will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 302 Grenwood St., Morgan City.

Gertrude had a deep love for the Lord and her family. She worked as a Registered Nurse at American Legion Hospital in Crowley for many years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Paul Coats; and her two daughters, Karen C. Velupillai and Kelli Thompson.

She is also survived by a sister, Helen Wojcik; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Basil A. Coats; her son, R. Morris Coats; a sister, Doris Smith; and a brother, L.J. Louviere.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City.