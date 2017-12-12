Grant supports Farm to School Program

The Louisiana Department of Education Division of Nutrition Support, in collaboration with LSU AgCenter, has announced a multiyear effort toward a statewide Farm to School Program. 

Designed to increase the amount of locally produced foods served in schools, the three-year agreement provides $900,000 to support the program. 

“Farm to school is an important tool in the fight against childhood obesity and food insecurity,” said Melissa Campbell, education program consultant for the Department of Education, which also administers school meal programs. “Farm to school projects foster healthy eating habits among school-age children, and local economies are nourished as well when schools buy the food they provide from local producers.”

