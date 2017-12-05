Harold James Matthews

It is with great sadness and heaviest of hearts that the family of Harold James Matthews announces his passing from this life into the arms of angels on Dec. 1, 2017, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans while surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning today, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, from 4-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. until the time of his funeral mass at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in Gueydan Cemetery.

Harold was born in Kaplan to Nelis and Jane Landry Matthews on Sept. 21, 1943.

Harold was the owner and operator of Matthews and Son Funeral Home for over 37 years, a job in which he took great pride and loved. He was very active in his faith and was a member of numerous organizations in the community. He was Past President of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association, Woodman of the World, Knights of Columbus (where he held the honor of 4th Degree) and Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association, where he was president, and he was also on the Board of Directors of Jennings American Legion Hospital Foundation Board, and a longstanding Board Member of the Lake Arthur Boat Club, just to name a few. He loved working on his farm, taking care of his cattle, bailing hay, and riding his side-by-side. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Harold never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Harold is survived by his wife, Bell Matthews of Lake Arthur; his son, Kevin J. Matthews of Jennings; his sister and her husband, Sheryl (Billy) Portie of Gueydan; his special niece, Laurel Portie of Phoenix, Ariz.; his two stepdaughters, Rae Donna LaPoint (Donald) of Sulphur and Geneva Guidry (Gary) of Lake Arthur; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Nelis and Jane Matthews; his first wife, Hattie H. Matthews; and his stepsons, Chad Comeaux and Kevin Comeaux.

Carrying Harold to his final resting place will be John Smith, Kenton Hebert, Ricky Edwards, Carlton Gotreaux, Stanley Broussard, Dwight Hollier, Donald LaPoint, Percy LaPoint and Josh Bertrand. Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Broussard, Billy Portie and Wayne Ledbetter.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.