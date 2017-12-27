Jack Gordon Jenkins

ELTON – Funeral services for Mr. Jack Gordon Jenkins, 91, of Elton will be held Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in the Elton United Methodist Church at 1 p.m., with Pastor Daniel Husak officiating.

Visitation for Mr. Jenkins will be held Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the South Chapel of Miguez Funeral Home from 4:30-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning from 10 a.m. in Elton at the church and will continue until time of service.

Burial will follow in China Cemetery.

Mr. Jenkins was the owner of Jenkins Lumber Yard Inc. in Elton for over 50 years. He was a graduate of Elton High School and lived in the community his entire life. He loved going to flea markets and auctions and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his two daughters, Trudy (Don) Patterson of Elton and Jackie Choate of Kaplan; two grandchildren, Daniel Patterson of Youngsville and Abby (Kennan) Guillory of Lafayette; and one great-grandchild, Charles James Guillory also of Lafayette.

Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by his parents, George William and Lorena Hewitt Jenkins and his wife, Bettie Brunson Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Elton United Methodist Church or any Pet Shelter/Rescue Association of your choice.

