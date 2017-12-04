Jared Keith Daigle

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jared Keith Daigle, 37, of Jennings will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

The family requests that visitation begin on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings from 3-9 p.m. with a Cursillo Rosary recited at 6 p.m. by his Ultreya brothers. Visitation will resume on Monday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. until the time of his mass. Jared will be laid to rest in the Garden of Angels in Calvary Cemetery.

Jared was born in Crowley on Nov. 18, 1980, to Joel Keith Daigle and Becky Jurls Daigle. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Nov. 30, 2017. Jared loved watching the Boston Red Sox and college football. He also loved collecting baseball cards with his son, Tyler. Jared also enjoyed hunting with his brother. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ultreya Group. Jared was loved by many and will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jared is survived by his parents, Joel K. (Alicia) Daigle of Jennings and Becky Daigle Johnson of Jennings; his wife, Lisa Bertrand Daigle of Jennings; son, Tyler Daigle of Jennings; daughter, Adilyn Daigle of Jennings; brother, Jordan (Katie) Daigle of Jennings; step-brother, John Michael Moss of Jennings; his nieces and nephews, Ryleigh, Jackson and Harper Daigle; half-sister, Madison Daigle of Jennings; and grandmother, Rose Ann Jurls of Jennings.

Jared was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Bernadine Daigle and Barnie Jurls; uncles, Gene, Glenn, and Kenny Daigle; and cousins, Jill and Meghan Daigle.

Carrying Jared to his final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Jordan Daigle, Brad Durio, Jeremy Leger, Nick Darbonne, Will Guinn and Rusty Sonnier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler and Jackson Daigle, Abin Thomas, Charlie Murphy, Shawn Gary, Kevin Bruchhaus, Tim Guinn, Stuart Guinn, Beau Bruchhaus, John Michael Moss, Thomas Guinn, Dylan Hanks, Corey Cloud and David Johnson.

