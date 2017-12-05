JDN switches to USPS mail delivery

Beginning today, you’ll notice something new in your mailbox.

As of the December 5, 2017 edition and going forward, Jennings Daily News will be delivered via the U.S. Postal Service.

With this conversion to mail, and mailbox, delivery, Jennings Daily News has also changed its printing schedule allowing subscribers to receive same-day delivery of their hometown newspaper. Whether a subscriber, or a reader who chooses to purchase the newspaper from a rack or area store, the daily print edition will be available earlier in the day.

There will be no change to the publication days, with customers continuing to receive five issues per week.

“During the past several years, many newspapers across the country have moved to mail delivery because of the efficiencies it offers,” said Jennings Daily News Publisher Dona H. Smith. “We have carefully weighed the options of this move for an extended time and believe this change in delivery method to mail is a great way to continue effectively serving our loyal readers. Additionally, by using mail delivery, rural subscribers who were unable to receive same-day delivery of Jennings Daily News can now do so,” Smith said.