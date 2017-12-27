Jeanne Louella Lognion Romero

WELSH – Jeanne Louella Lognion Romero, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Welsh on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, from 4-9 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, with a rosary at 6 p.m., and resumed Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at noon at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh.

Burial followed in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Jeanne was born on Dec. 23, 1926, to Philibert and Eva (Trahan) Lognion. She was a graduate of Welsh High School and studied sociology at Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette. She married Rolland Romero, a two-time Olympic athlete from Welsh, on June 16, 1949. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the altar society for her church. Louella enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Don Romero and David “Scotty” (Candace) Romero; her three stepdaughters, Jeannine Richard, Gaynell Vera and Mary Frances (David) VanWinkle; two granddaughters, Toni and Emilie Romero; 16 step-grandchildren; 35 step-great grandchildren; and 24 step-great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland Lee Romero; her son, Anthony “Tony” Wade Romero; her stepson, Rolland Frederick Romero; and her sister, Lula Smith.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.HixsonFuneralHomes.com.