Joyce Grace Gary Lormand

Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Grace Gary Lormand, 77, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Rev. Susil Fernando officiating.

Visitation will be held in Miguez Funeral Home from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, with a 6 p.m. rosary, and will resume from 8 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.

Burial will be in Bertrand Cemetery.

Mrs. Lormand died at 7:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 in Jeff Davis Living Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Jennings and was a 1958 graduate of Jennings High School. She worked at Jennings Garment Factory for 25 years. Her life was caring for her family. She was a devoted Catholic and a Eucharistic minister. She loved cooking and feeding her family. You never left her house hungry. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, where she went all out. But her greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Geralyn Lormand, Michelle (Ross) Parker and Rachel (Keith) Clement, all of Jennings; two sons, Ricky (Terri) Lormand of Gaffney, S.C., and Mark Lormand of Lafayette; grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin) Jolley, Brett Lormand, Nicholas Granger, Hayden Granger, Karter Granger, Kourtney Clement, Keigan Clemen and Kenzie Clement; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler and Toby Jolley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Amelia Breaux Gary; her husband, Ellis Lormand; one sister, Judy Gary Jackson; and one granddaughter, Melissa Lormand.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Granger, Hayden Granger, Karter Granger, Keigan Clement, David Clement and Keith Clement.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Lormand, Keagan Richard, Kourtney Clement and Kenzie Clement.

