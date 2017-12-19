Juanita L. Bourque

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Juanita L. Bourque announces her passing from this life on Dec. 17, 2017, at the age of 86.

Funeral services for Juanita will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at 2 p.m., with Reverend Constance McIntosh officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of her service at 2 p.m.

Juanita will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery following her service.

Juanita was born in Morse to Onile LaPoint and Elia Richard LaPoint on July 3, 1931. Juanita worked as a seamstress in a sewing factory until she retired. She loved to cook, play cards and dominos with family and friends, and she loved to pray her rosary. Most of all, Juanita loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Juanita is survived by her two sons, Herschel Bourque (Lou) of Welsh and Wendell Bourque of Welsh; her two daughters, Brenda Lasha of Iowa and Geraldine Benoit (Carl) of Lake Charles; her brother, Alvin LaPoint of Morgan City; her 10 grandchildren; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Onile and Elia LaPoint; her son, Ronald Bourque; her daughter, Genevieve Fontenot; and her two brothers, Calvin LaPoint and Wildis “Bee” LaPoint.

Carrying Juanita to her final resting place will be Kory LeJeune, Kale Bryant, Shannon Benoit, Lucas Trahan, Tyler Trahan and Tylynn Parsons.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.