Laris Joseph Richard

The family and friends of Laris Joseph Richard are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Dec. 22, 2017, at the age of 77.

A Mass of Christian burial for Laris will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Evangeline on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Paul LaFleur officiating. Burial will follow in Gatte’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 2:30-8 p.m., and will resume on Friday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral mass.

Laris was born in Gatte’s CoveA to Velie J. Richard and Elvina Young Richard on Nov. 11, 1940. He worked as a Roustabout in the Oil Field. Laris loved going to the car races and he was an avid Ford truck fan. He also enjoyed traveling. Laris was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Laris is survived by his sister, Linda Richard Kleinpeter of Gatte’s Cove; his three nephews, David A. (Yvette), Mark A., and Billy J. (Sara) Kleinpeter; and five great-nephews, D.J., Sean, Drew, Nick and Ryan Kleinpeter.

Laris was preceded in death by his parents, Velie and Elvina Y. Richard.

