Leona Melancon

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Leona Melancon announces her passing from this life on December 24, 2017 at the age of 68.

Leona was born in Lake Arthur to Leon Cormier and Anaice Broussard Cormier on September 30, 1949. Leona was a homemaker and dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved to play cards and Scrabble, as well as spend time with her family and friends. She also loved her pets. She was a kind and gentle person who will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. with Father Jay Alexius officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of the funeral service.

Leona is survived by her beloved husband, Nolan Melancon of Lakeside; her two daughters, April Robin (Douglas) of Carencro and Rachel Touchet of Scott; her four grandchildren, Courtney Duhon, Lillie Touchet, Jillian Robin and Isaac Robin; her two godchildren, Dawn Hebert and Rose Jannise; and her three sisters, Peggie Youngblood of Lake Arthur, Faye Romero (Rufus) of Iowa and Nancy Benoit (Roger) of Gueydan.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Anaice Broussard Cormier, and her brother, T.J. Cormier.

Leona will be laid to rest in Shell Beach Cemetery. Carrying her to her final resting place will be Douglas Robin, Joseph LeBlanc, Roger Nero, Roger Benoit, Ronney Hiles and Cory Vincent. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Gary and Robert Hiles.

