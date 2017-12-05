Lillian Conner

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mrs. Lillian Conner, 75, of Lake Arthur were held Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur, with Pastors Brian and Natalie Fitkin officiating.

Visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 3, from 5-9 p.m., and resumed from 8 a.m. Monday until time of service. A rosary was recited at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Burial followed in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Mrs. Conner was born on Dec. 9, 1941, in Gueydan to Martin and Pauline Mallett LeBlanc. She moved here from Creole 20 years ago, where she worked at a Dietician for South Cameron Memorial Hospital for many years.

Cracking pecans, baking, listening to French music and dancing with the kids were her favorite things to do.

She is survived by five sons, Fred (Joyce) Conner of Bell City, Michael (Tina) Conner of Lake Arthur, Richard (Melissa) Conner of Lake Charles, Randall (Jan) Conner of Indian Village and Darren (Angelle) Conner of Jennings; two sisters, Vergie (Hilliard) Hanks and Vernice (Christopher) Trahan, both of Lake Arthur; 21 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Conner was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter-in-law, Michelle Conner.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.