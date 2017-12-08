Marion Macario Veuleman

ROANOKE – Mrs. Marion Mary “Grandma” Macario Veuleman died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 2, 2017, in Lake Arthur at the age of 95.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Marion was born on June 4, 1922, in Philadelphia, Penn., to Gaetano “John” Macario (Hazleton, Penn.) and Louisa Ricchiuti Macario (Lama dei Peligni, Chieti, Abruzzi, Italy). She married Clifton Eugene Veuleman, Sr., on Nov. 21, 1943, at Saint Barbara Church in Minersville, Penn. They moved to Clifton’s home in Many and eventually ended up in Roanoke. They gave birth to six children, John, Douglas, Gene, Edward, Theresa and Kathleen. Marion dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved to cook, crochet and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marion is survived by five children, John Veuleman (Charlene), Douglas Veuleman (Marjorie), Clifton “Gene” Veuleman (Darlene), Theresa Clement and Kathleen Cantrelle (Philip); as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaetano and Louisa Macario; her husband, Clifton Veuleman, Sr.; her infant son, Edward Lewis Veuleman; her son-in-law, Tim Clement; and her seven siblings.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Tina Monlezun and staff and Heart of Hospice for their care.

