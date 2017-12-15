Minnie Lee Lewis

Funeral services for Minnie Lee Lewis, 88, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Antioch Baptist Church in Lake Arthur, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Minnie Lee Lewis was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Thornwell to the late Reverend Lee and Katie Bias Lyons. She was one of 10 children.

God blessed Minnie with longevity of 88 years. She resided in Lake Arthur for more than 45 years, where she was blessed with two marriages and the birth of seven children. She later moved to San Diego, Calif., where she resided for 19 years, and then on to Woodbridge, Vir., where she lived for the last 24 years.

She lived a full, vibrant life – raising kids, traveling, involvement in church activities (selected as one of the Mothers of the Church), working on puzzles, cooking, baking, and just enjoying spending time with grandkids and talking numerous hours on the phone with her sister, Joyce. Her recent favorite pastime was playing bingo.

Late evening on Nov. 30, 2017, God called her to eternal rest. She triumphantly answered His call and has been celebrating with all her heavenly relatives.

She is survived by one remaining sibling, Joyce Botley (Morris) of Lake Charles. Minnie is also survived by her seven children: James Anthony (Sheila) of Las Vegas, Nev., Warren Anthony of Woodbridge, Vir., Gwendolyn Chaney (Aaron, Sr.) of Spring Valley, Calif., Patricia Rice (Robert) of San Diego, Calif., Era Ziegler (Lee) of Woodbridge, Vir., Ollie Wade of Woodbridge, Vir., and Billy Anthony, Sr. (Sara) of Woodbridge, Vir. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Minnie’s favorite song was “I’ll Take You There” by the Staples Singers. Her children have selected that song to accompany her to her final resting place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miguez Funeral Home.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.