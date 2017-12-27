Mobile pet shelter vital to storm-prone state

Last week, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner (LDAF) Mike Strain, D.V.M., unveiled a second mobile pet shelter for emergencies. This additional pet shelter was made possible through a $72,100 grant from the Banfield Foundation.

As the commissioner pointed out, the floods of 2016 and 2017, as well as this year’s row with Hurricane Harvey, showed how vulnerable pets and livestock are in natural disasters. Thousands of pets were displaced. In Louisiana alone, animal rescue groups and public animal shelters were inundated with intakes as Texas drowned in Harvey’s floodwaters.

Seeing pets suffer and being separated from them also took further toll on Harvey victims who lost everything they had.

“When people are in harm’s way, it gives them a sense of comfort knowing their household pets are safe and nearby once an evacuation takes place,” Strain said in a press release. In the past, victims have refused assistance unless their pets were accommodated.

Similar to the first LDAF mobile pet shelter that rolled out during the 2015 hurricane season, this second unit is a 48-foot transport truck equipped with up to 55 metal cages, feed, water bowls and a wash-down system. It has an air ventilation system to provide proper air circulation and temperature for the pets.

In all, the LDAF can accommodate up to 3,000 pets at established mega pet shelters. The mobile pet shelter is primarily used when no-notice events, such as the August 2016 flood, occur where pet sheltering facilities are not available. It can also be used in search and rescue missions and will be available, upon request, to other states during a disaster.

The LDAF is designated by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act to evacuate, transport and shelter household pets during declared emergencies.

The state is fortunate to have a second mobile pet shelter available.