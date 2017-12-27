Mother, sons arrested in drug bust

LAKE ARTHUR – An ongoing investigation regarding residential drug traffic activity here lead to a drug bust involving a mother and her two sons.

On Dec. 22, while conducting surveillance on the address of 1201 1/2 Third Street in Lake Arthur, detectives with the Lake Arthur Police Department (LAPD) arrested 26-year-old Tyler Thibodeaux, as well as his mother, Joann Gaspard, 50, and brother, Kyle Hendrickson, 30, all of the same address.

“The investigation was the result of several conversations with concerned citizens regarding the ongoing sale of illegal narcotics from the residence,” said Lake Arthur Police Department (LAPD) Assistant Chief Keith Broussard. “As a result of the investigation, we were able to obtain consent for our offices to search the property. During that time, officers discovered several packages of illegal narcotics, various illegal prescription narcotics and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, all inside the home.