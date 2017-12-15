Naughty & Nice
For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Three-year-old twins Tinzley Garris (left) and Teagan Garris (right) visited with Santa Claus recently, however, one enjoyed the visit more than the other. The tots are the daughters of Shayli Young of Mermentau and Thomas Garris of Ragley and are the granddaughters of Angela and Chad Miller of Mermentau and Dusty Young and Avia Doucet of Jennings. Photo courtesy of Amanda Songy Photography
Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=44958
Posted by Graphic Designer 2
on Dec 15 2017. Filed under News
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry