Naughty & Nice

Three-year-old twins Tinzley Garris (left) and Teagan Garris (right) visited with Santa Claus recently, however, one enjoyed the visit more than the other. The tots are the daughters of Shayli Young of Mermentau and Thomas Garris of Ragley and are the granddaughters of Angela and Chad Miller of Mermentau and Dusty Young and Avia Doucet of Jennings. Photo courtesy of Amanda Songy Photography

For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.

Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=44958

Posted by on Dec 15 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in