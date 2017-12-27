Patrick James Daigle

TEE MAMOU/EVANGELINE – It’s with great sadness that the family of Patrick “Do” Daigle announces his passing from this life on Dec. 23, 2017, at the age of 55.

Patrick’s family will be fulfilling his wishes to be cremated and will announce a memorial service at a later date.

Patrick was born in Crowley to Carl J. Daigle and Shirley Myers Daigle on Nov. 15, 1961. Patrick loved hunting, fishing and raising animals. He was a man of many traits. Patrick was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Patrick is survived by his parents, Carl and Shirley Daigle of Estherwood; one son, CJ Daigle of Kinder; one brother, Shannon Daigle of Estherwood; six nieces, Sherry Broussard of Welsh, Shanna Weekly of Estherwood, April Verret of Baldwin, Casey Quebodeaux of Rayne, Ashley Quebodeaux of Mermentau and Samantha Daigle of Kinder; two nephews, Ursin Daigle of Estherwood and Corey Quebodeaux of Estherwood.

Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Brad Daigle.

