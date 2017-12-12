Peggy Joyce Bonner Wagner

Peggy Joyce Bonner Wagner, 85, of Lake Charles died on the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at her home.

Her funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Chris Fuselier officiating.

Visitation was held at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and continued on Monday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

Burial followed in Highland Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Wagner was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Lake Charles and was a 1951 graduate of LaGrange High School.

She earned her Associates degree in Nursing from Northwestern and her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from McNeese State University. She held a long career as head nurse on 2 Medical at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and as Director of Nursing for St. Martin de Porres Nursing Facility. She was very dedicated to her career and held herself to the highest standards. Mrs. Wagner was a member of the Lake Charles District Nursing Association and the Louisiana State District Nursing Association. She was also a volunteer for the local Guillain Barré support group. She was a member of Tom Hebert Baptist Church and loved to play Bourré with her friends. Peggy loved her annual Champagne Bingo outing with her family and friends. Mrs. Wagner also enjoyed working in the yard and tending to her flowers.

Mrs. Wagner is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold Rand Wagner; daughters, Cindy Granger and husband Jimmy of Elton, Nancy Nicholson of Shreveport, and Joan Marie Hart and husband Steve of Crawfordville, Fla.; brother, Charles Ryder and wife Kathy of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Freada Bonner of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Lindsey, Kyle, Paige, Kaleb, Morgan, Jamie, and Tank; and her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Brody, Levi, and Colbie.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Wasey Gardiner; parents, Iva Lee and Wasey Charles Ryder and J. D. Bonner; brother, Jimmy Bonner; and grandchild, Shelby Christine Granger.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Charles and Kathy Ryder for all they have done through the years and also to Tom Hebert Baptist Church for their support.

