A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for Robert James Doucet, 76 of Groves, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Susil Fernando officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings today, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, from 5-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. and continue until the time of his Funeral Mass.

Robert will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Robert was born in EvangelineA on April 6, 1941, to Hopson Doucet and Mavis Lantz Doucet. Robert passed away at 8:54 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2017, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Robert loved being outdoors, going to the beach, working in his yard, watching LSU and Saints football and cooking outdoors for his family. He also enjoyed going to the casino and horse races. He will be fondly remembered for his homemade macaroni salad, fudge and barbecue sauce. Robert was a kind and loving person who was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories his son, Chad Doucet and his wife, Sherry of San Antonio, Texas; his daughter, April LeDoux and her fiancé, Randy McLellan of Groves, Texas; his five brothers, Aaron Doucet (Genella) of Taylor, Texas, Harold Doucet (Susan) of Basile, Henry Doucet (Jan) of Culpeper, Vir., Kirby Doucet of Austin, Texas, and Leonard Doucet (Becky) of Iota; his sister, Mary Jane Rushing of Groves, Texas; as well as his four grandchildren, Brandon Paul and Leigha Elizabeth Doucet, and Koleton Shaine and Kadin Rhyce LeDoux; and many nephews, nieces and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Hopson and Mavis Doucet; his beloved wife, Harriet Doucet; and his brother, Kenneth Doucet.

Carrying Robert to his final resting place will be his five brothers, Aaron, Harold, Henry, Kirby and Leonard; and his sister, Mary Jane.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Doucet and Koleton LeDoux.

