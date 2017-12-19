Rodney Joseph Richard

A Mass of Christian burial for Rodney Joseph Richard, 60, of Evangeline will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Evangeline on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Paul LaFleur officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, from 3-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family requests that visitation will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass.

Rodney will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Evangeline.

Rodney was born in Jennings on July 6, 1957 to Curby Richard and Mary Beatrice Racca Richard. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Dec. 16, 2017.

Rodney loved the outdoors, camping, gardening and barbecuing for his family. He also enjoyed watching TV, antiques and coins. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. Rodney was a kind and loving person and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rodney is survived by his father, Curby Richard of Evangeline; his beloved wife, Gwen S. Richard of Jennings; his daughter, Keisha Daigle (Jeremy) of Hathaway; his brother, John A. Richard of Evangeline; his two sisters, Joanette Parsley (Dickie) of Evangeline and Mary Denise Saxby (Charlie) of Westlake; his beautiful granddaughter, Chloe Daigle of Hathaway; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Rodney was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Beatrice Richard; and his brother, Don Paul Richard.

Carrying Rodney to his final resting place in St. Joseph Cemetery will be John Richard, Jr., Jeremy Daigle, Harvey Richard, Kaleb Stutes, Cody Thibodeaux, Jessie Stutes, III, Daniel Richard and David Richard.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.