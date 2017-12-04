Roy John Jolie

Roy John Jolie, 76, of Welsh, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Golden Age of Welsh.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, with Frather Alan Trouille officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. until time of service, with a rosary recited at noon.

Roy was born on Nov. 22, 1941, in Welsh to Noah and Francis Jolie. He enjoyed watching football, fishing and dancing. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and had volunteered for over 30 years with the Welsh Fire Department.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Gaynell Jolie; one son, Ryan Jolie and his wife, Violet; one grandson, Eli Jolie; one brother, Clifford Jolie and wife Wanda, all of Welsh; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Claude Jolie of Carencro.

