School board chooses next leaders

Jeff Davis Parish School Board held its final meeting of 2017 Thursday morning at Jennings High School (JHS), where members chose Phillip Arceneaux and David Troutman to serve as next year’s board president and vice president.

Arceneaux has represented Dist. 3 since Oct. 2008, when he was appointed to fill the remaining term of Harry Guilbeaux. Troutman is a former educator and school administrator who has served Dist. 11 since 2015.

Outgoing president and Dist. 12 rep Jason Bouley said that it was an honor and privilege to serve as the board’s president over the past two years.

At Thursday’s meeting, the board and central office personnel were welcomed by JHS principal Wilbert Gilbeaux, Jr. and treated to a selection of Christmas carols performed by the Pride of Jennings High band.

There it was also announced that former Welsh High coach and Lake Arthur High assistant principal John Gay would become Elton High’s newest principal in January. Current principal Danielle Simien has accepted a position at the central office. There is no word yet on who will taken over Gay’s role in Lake Arthur.