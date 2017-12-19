School officials, law enforcement attend crisis management workshop

Jeff Davis Parish School Board administrators and local law enforcement agencies attended a crisis management workshop last week to learn how to better protect students in emergency situations.

During the workshop, educational security consultant Dennis Lewis, of EDU Safe, LLC, spoke to attendees about modern-day threats schools face, primarily active shooter situations, as well as how to utilize available resources to protect students from these dangers.

“One thing to remember during a crisis involving an active shooter is that the shooter is usually not very concerned about escaping,” explained Lewis. “Typically, they understand they are working within a limited amount of time, and are looking for as many targets, as quickly as possible, within that time. So our goal is to take that away from them until the threat can be neutralized.”