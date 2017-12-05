Seasons greetings to the easily offended

I’m Just Sayin by Sheila Smith

If there has ever been a war on Christmas, I was never a victim of or fighter in said war.

I believe that Christmas is a celebration of the Messiah’s birth. I have friends, relatives and acquaintances, however, who are of secular faiths or hold atheistic or agnostic beliefs. These individuals have never insulted me or rejected my wish of “merry Christmas” when it has been offered.

Just like the few individuals who find offense in the word “Christmas” because of the “Christ” part, I think a few who celebrate Jesus as the real reason for the season enjoy feeling offended, too. (Please note: I wrote “few.” This in no way implies that every person is part of these shenanigans. I know better.)

Every year without fail, Jane Doe or John Doe is somehow insulted by Starbucks’ seasonal cups. This actually makes me feel better about myself, for though I am quick-tempered, I have never been offended by a paper cup bearing images of candy canes, snowmen, Christmas trees and other holiday decor (especially if said paper cup has coffee inside).

I have been known to use the word “holiday” when referring to Christmas and also use the phrase “happy holidays” regularly. I feel this does not qualify as blasphemy since Christmas is in fact a holiday, and about 87 holidays are celebrated between November 11 and January 1. However, January is the month when my sister and I, my middle nephew and two of my dearest friends celebrate our birthdays. The holidays don’t exactly end for us until the end of that month. I am happy-holidaying for three consecutive months.

I do not become upset or angry when someone mentions or celebrates holidays like Kwanzaa or Hannukah. I do not have African heritage and I am not Jewish. Some people do have African heritage and some are Jewish, so they celebrate, sort of like a lot of people with Cajun heritage celebrate Mardi Gras. Some people celebrate their birthdays in August and some in February. I am not mad at any of them. Happy everything to everybody. Just offer me food from whatever celebrations you are hosting.

To reiterate, I know jerks exist on both sides of the fence. Someone is going to feel violated because they were told “merry Christmas” while someone else has a conniption over hearing “happy holidays.” Some people are dramatic and require attention, or need to feel like they are part of some great movement.

I just want to enjoy the season and what it means to me, and no one has ever tried to stop me from doing just that.

Happy Christmas and merry holidays to you and yours.