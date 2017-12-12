Stolen vehicle, prescription drugs recovered

A vehicle stolen from a Texas dealership, along with a large amount of prescription cough syrup, was located at an abandoned house in Jennings.

Jennings Police Department (JPD) Interim Chief Danny Semmes said detectives were notified of the stolen vehicle when the department received a call early Friday morning, Dec. 8, from the security and navigation system, OnStar.

“We were advised that a blue 2017 Chevy Tahoe was located somewhere behind a local auto parts store here in town,” he said. “At the same time, the vehicle was being reported stolen by a Houston dealership to the Houston Police Department.”

Semmes said JPD dispatch then contacted the dealership and confirmed the VIN number on the vehicle while officers were in route to the area where it was reported.

“When officers arrived, they located the vehicle backed into the carport of a residence behind a local auto parts store,” said Semmes. “The VIN number had also been obscured with a piece of paper.”