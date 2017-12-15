The Old House

The Way I See It by Don West

The most popular comment I am receiving as of late is, “I see y’all are tearing down the old home place.”

At first I was perplexed but, after a moment, remembered that when passing down Cutting Avenue, they have finally gone in to remove that eyesore that was once the home of my maternal grandparents. I did stop and take a couple of pictures and sent them to my brother and cousin. We are the only three left of the grandchildren of those two wonderful people, Herbert and Grace Boudreaux.

I have fond memories of spending time there, attending Mass nearly every time the bells rang, a picture taken with my sister on my first Easter back in Louisiana (I was born in Texas) and visiting and playing with friends in the neighborhood like the Krielows, the Shultz family, the Coopers and the Andrus family. I remember another picture of a rare snowfall at Maw Maw’s and some not-so-fond memories of oatmeal and Black Draught syrup, fortunately not at the same time.

I guess this time of the year is the time we recall fond memories of family gatherings, friends calling and Sunday visits for a small bowl of sherbet and Ed Sullivan on the black and white television. My grandmother worked for 50 years in an exclusive men’s store for six days a week and never made more than $50 per week. My grandfather worked in a bank, as a ticket master at the old railroad depot and later was a partner in a rice warehouse just south of the railroad and east of Main street. Later years found him working with his son in the auto salvage business. He was never a man to raise his voice or offer many opinions, but he demanded respect and he was worthy of respect. I never saw him shed a tear until they were gathered at the bus station to see me off to the Navy and eventually Vietnam. They probably did the same thing many years before when they sent their son off to World War II.

Getting back to the old house, my brother owned it for a few years after the death of my grandmother but he sold out and moved to Colorado after our mother died in 1992. That property has been out of the family for over 25 years. I don’t know much about the owners but I think they moved away. Though several people have tried to purchase it, I think the city had to step in and adjudicate it to clean it up. The owners never responded to offers to sell it. I may not have all the facts but the scenario is relatively accurate. Those who have commented to me make me very thankful that I live in a small town where “everyone knows your name.” Some hate small towns and complain that everyone knows your business — personally I think that is the best thing about small towns.

I hope your Christmas and all of your holidays are filled with the blessings of family, friends, good memories and peace. May God bring good health and happiness to all of you.