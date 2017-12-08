Verian Inez Darbonne Minter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Verian Inez Darbonne Minter, born Aug. 29, 1928, to Valentin Darbonne and Inez Garbarino Darbonne, died at her home on Dec. 2, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where Verian was a member. Fr. Tommy Conway, Fr. Godfrey Andoh and Fr. Mark Ropel concelebrated.

Survivors include her children, Larry Steven Minter and wife, Janine, Jacquelyn Anne Minter Coles and husband, Dwight, Carol Minter Taylor and husband, Lee, and Lisa Minter Towery and husband, Bobby. Verian is also survived by three grandchildren, Steven Taylor, Amy Taylor Myers and husband, Adam, and Katie Taylor Wells and husband, Jeremie; and great-grandson, Greyson Thomas Wells.

Verian was born in Elton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jack Chapman Minter; her parents; her sisters, Mildred Darbonne Fuselier and Euna Darbonne Lafleur; and her brother, Lloyd Joseph Darbonne. Verian found her greatest joy in loving and caring for Jack, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. Her chidren consider themselves extremely blessed to have the most wonderful Mom in the world. May she now celebrate Christmas in Heaven with Jesus and her dearly loved husband, Jack.

Verian’s family would like to thank her caregivers for their dedication and love that they gave Verian during her illness.

If you wish to honor Verian’s memory, please consider contributing to Asbury Hospice House (Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS 39404-9010), or the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church building fund. (St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 3117 W. 4th Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pinehaven Funeral Home and Crematory LLC of Hattiesburg.