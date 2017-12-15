Weather delays pavilion construction
FENTON – The Fenton Shannon Brown Memorial Pavilion here is well on its way to being completed, and officials are eagerly anticipating the upcoming grand opening.
“A few days ago, we were hit with snow and rain,” said Fenton Police Department Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn. “The weather delayed the pouring of the concert, so we had a meeting with them Tuesday, and made plans to pour it early Thursday morning. This will give it plenty of time to cure.”
O’Quinn said on Wednesday, contractors worked all day preparing the ground for the concrete slab.For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
