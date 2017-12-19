Welsh community holds annual Christmas drive

WELSH – The community effort Christmas drive here has been an annual Welsh tradition for over 30 years and continues to grow stronger with each passing year. With enough donations to bless 43 families, volunteers said donations would continue to be accepted until Friday, Dec. 22, when the gifts and grocery baskets will be delivered just in time for Christmas morning.

Our Lady of Seven Dolors (OLSD) Catholic Church volunteer Betty LaBouve said although the church hall is the delivery drop off location, the effort is community-wide.

“We’ve had donations brought in from private citizens, private organizations, all three Welsh schools and local businesses, as well as businesses from the surrounding areas,” she said. “This year, our elementary school students decided that instead of having a gift exchange in their classrooms, they would donate to needy families right here in their own community. These children decided to give back to others instead of to themselves, and that’s the true meaning of the Christmas spirit.”

LaBouve said this year is a particularly good year, and the families who will receive Christmas gifts and grocery baskets this year pre-registered earlier in the season.