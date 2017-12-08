Who’s guarding the henhouse?

The Way I See It by Don West

Seventy-six years ago on this date history recorded “a day that will live in infamy.” The Japanese launched an attack on our Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, that resulted in the loss of 2,403 American lives, along with the sinking or damaging of 21 American ships of our Pacific Fleet. In the following days, Congress declared war on Japan and Germany and this country came together to supply and support our troops as they laid down their lives to battle the terrorists that were rending havoc on the peace-loving people of the world. Peace came in parts, but peace never reigns completely. World War II was 17 years running before we even joined in. By the time Japan surrendered and we spent additional time occupying Japan and Germany to help them rebuild, it was a 27-year war.

We entered that war with few allies, for France was aligned with Germany and the remainder of Europe was already under Nazi domination. Our allies were limited to England, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Australia,and Russia. However, it didn’t matter, for the principles upon which this country was built had been violated and our leaders had the intestinal fortitude, backed by an American populace, to defend our lands and principles.

On September 11, 2001, our country was again attacked by terrorists, who murdered more than 2,750 people, no different than the terrorists who invaded on December 7, 1941, but our reaction has been different. Our liberal and pacifist populace has sat on their collective rear ends and decided that we shouldn’t be fighting this war against terrorism.

During World War II, Japan and Germany had long-range plans of occupying Canada and Mexico to give them launching platforms to invade and take over the U.S. The Jihad plans of today differ little with the exception of the fact that we allow them into this country so that they may destroy us from within. While we sit and debate, while we question the leadership of our nation, while we sit in front of the television and listen to the liberal media malign our actions, the Jihad continue their ruthlessness throughout the world – and that world includes your recliner in Southwest Louisiana. Will you wait for the terrorists to break down your door and drag your women and children into the street and slaughter them before you make a decision? Bad things happen when good men do nothing.

While we do nothing, we spit on the graves of every American who sacrificed life and limb fighting for the freedoms that we enjoy in this country today. We make a transparent effort several times a year to honor our veterans, but if we truly believe in what their sacrifices were meant to be, we would make an effort to avoid our historical mistakes. We must be aware of who is guarding the henhouse.