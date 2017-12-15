Zoning change approved for Lacassine apartments

The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury approved to rezone a piece of property in Lacassine from an A-1 classification, residential, to a C-1 classification, commercial, during this week’s meeting.

Derek Hoffpauir, the owner of DSHH Properties, LLC, submitted the zoning change request in order to construct two duplex apartment structures.

Lacassine resident Mary Juneau said the two units will be on the lot that lines up against the back part of her property, and she has concerns regarding the complex in her neighborhood.

“The septic system will go right in the corner, at my back door,” she said. “That’s nine sewer hookups, and I don’t know where the sewage will come out. Will it be along (La.) 101 or in my backyard? I was told they couldn’t dig the ditch any deeper on that property because the pipeline goes across it, so sewage will back up to my back yard. I have covered culverts in my ditch, but others have open ditches, and sewage will just sit there. These are nine families on two lots. It’s not like in the city, where it goes through the sewer system of the town.”