Robert “Bob” Prejean, Jr.

Robert L. “Bob” Prejean, Jr.

Born in Belle Rose on Oct. 8, 1924, and passed away peacefully at home in Donaldsonville on Dec. 31, 2017, as one of the oldest WWII veterans in the area.

He is survived by eight children, Rebecca (and Dusty) May, Atlanta, Ga.; Vivian P. Holder, Gulfport, Miss.; Michael Prejean, Baton Rouge; Pat (and Dorothy) Prejean, Lafayette; Lee (and Shirley Adams) Prejean, Lafayette; Steven (and Cookie) Prejean, Baton Rouge; Jeffrey Prejean, Atlanta, Ga.; and Bennie (and Dr. Luis Limeres) Prejean, Atlanta, Ga.; former son-in-law, W. F. Holder II, Gulfport, Miss.; and former daughter-in-law, Jill Miglicco Prejean, Atlanta, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, Robert (and Ashleigh) May, Greenville, S.C.; Travis May, Atlanta, Ga.; Robert (and Kacey) Holder, Fairhope, Ala.; Heather (and Vas) Holder Poluru, Dallas, Texas; Morgan Holder, Gulfport, Miss.; Candace (and Dustin) Prejean Naquin, Maurice; Derek (and Shawna) Prejean, Maurice; Ross and David Dies (and their mother Laura), Shreveport; Mia Scherer, New Orleans; 11 great-grandchildren, Easton May, Greenville, S.C.; Farrah Holder, Gulfport, Miss.; Walker and Davis Holder, Fairhope, Ala.; Riels Holder, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Verlaine-Maya Poluru, Dallas, Texas; Alexis and Dylan Naquin, Maurice; Payton, Zade and Zeph Prejean, Maurice; one great great-grandchild, Grayden Lassabe, Gulfport, Miss..; four first cousins; former wife, Joan Boisvert Rogers and stepdaughter Michelle Cardwell Eroche; seven nieces and nephews; and his beloved canine buddies, Hero and Bear.

He was preceded in death by Mildred “Tee” Falcon Prejean, first wife and mother of his eight children; sister, Barbara P. (and Bennie) Boudreaux, Raceland; brother, Fred C. (and Isabelle) Prejean, Belle Rose; and longtime companion, Meredith Landrum Nichols, Laurel, Miss.

Bob was the son of Robert L. and Irene Thibodeaux Prejean, Sr.; grandson of Sylvere and Clara Truxillo Prejean and Dr. O.J. (and Agathe Celestin) Thibodeaux.

Bob graduated from Belle Rose High in 1941 at age 16, attended UL-Lafayette 1941-43, served three years in 3rd Army Air Force 1943-46, at LSU-BR earned a B.S. Commercial Aviation in 1948 and a Masters in Commerce in 1949. He started his automobile career at Capital City Ford Baton Rouge 1950-52, then joined Bubba Oustalet Ford Lincoln Mercury in Jennings 1952-59, then moved to Bubba Oustalet Ford in Gulfport, Miss., as V.P. and Managing Partner 1959-75. From 1975-1998, he operated Bob Prejean Ford Mercury in Paincourtville (“Where in the world is Paincourtville?”). From 2006 until his death, he had a second career as Sales Executive at the Donaldsonville Chief, Louisiana’s oldest continuous weekly newspaper. In 2012, he ranked No. 12 nationally out of 750 marketing and sales reps for Gatehouse Media.

Bob’s professional and community involvements included: President of the Miss. Gulf Coast Automobile Dealers Assn., Board of Directors of the Miss. Automobile Dealers Assn., President of Miss. Gulf Coast Young Men’s Business Club, President of Gulfport Gridiron Club, Board of Directors of the Salvation Army Gulfport, Board of Directors Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, President of Donaldsonville Rotary Club, American Legion Oncale-Solar Post 88 in Napoleonville, VFW Montalbano-Sentille Post 3766 in Donaldsonville, and 17 years on the Southern Quality Ford Dealers Advertising Assn. Board of Directors. He also furnished vehicles to the LSU Football Coaches for 17 years.

Bob was recruited, trained, and schooled to be a Ford dealer by A.J.M. “Bubba” Oustalet II, his close personal friend and mentor. Bob owes what success he has enjoyed to Bubba’s sincere interest in Bob’s career and welfare. After Bubba’s death, Bob remained close to the 10 Oustalet children, particularly to Bubba’s oldest son, Butch, who also had taken the same interest in Bob’s well-being.

Pallbearers will be his six sons.

Honorary pallbearers are champion Booster Breaux, friend Lindy Callahan, colleague Nicky Carrier, confidante A.J.M. “Butch” Oustalet III, godson Jimmy Oustalet, advocate Joel Phillip Oustalet and attorney/CPA Jess Waguespack.

Bob wished to thank his supportive work family and clients at the Donaldsonville Chief, his Donaldsonville Rotary Club friends, and his helpful Crescent Place community, especially his next-door neighbors John and Laverne Capone and Randy and Jan Mast.

Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, from 9 a.m., ending with a short memorial service at 11:30 a.m.

Interment immediately afterwards at St. Jules Catholic Cemetery in Belle Rose, followed by a reception in St. Jules Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations are recommended to the Ochsner Dept. of Philanthropy, Ascension Catholic Church Donaldsonville, St. Jules Catholic Church Belle Rose, or the charity of your choice.