All Talk

The Jeff Davis Parish 4-H Junior Leaders held their monthly meeting Monday evening, where they discussed upcoming events including the parish livestock show and Junior Leader camp. The youth also took the time to play a game of “Telephone,” in which players take turns whispering a message into one another’s ears. The goal of the game is for the original message to be correctly shared between all players before the final participant announces the message to the group.

