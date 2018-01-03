Arnold Wade Charles, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Arnold Wade Charles, Jr., 38, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, with Rev. James Fontenot officiating.

Visitation will be held from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday in the church.

Burial will be in Benevolent Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Mr. Charles entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in a local hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Tabitha Murray Charles; four children, Meya Charles, Ben Charles, Shemar George and Domanic Girouard; his mother, Karen Lynette Brown; his father, Arnold W. Charles, Sr.; and his sister, Anitra Allen.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dora Brown; his sister, Altovise Charles; and his paternal grandparents, Ira Bell Charles and Leonard Charles.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www. semien-lewismortuary.com.